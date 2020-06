Boruto sta per tornare: info sull'anime, sull'arco di Kara e su un criminale inedito

Confirmation from UZUREPO #125 from WSJ #30 that the Boruto anime will be broadcasting new episodes soon! It's consistent with a PR I received a few weeks ago~



EP #155: “A Rainy Day for Mitsuki” is slated to air on 7/5, & EP #157 will kick-off the ‘Kara Actuation Arc’ on 7/19! pic.twitter.com/mvQ7AO5lG6