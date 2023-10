Boruto: Two Blue Vortex 3 spoiler e immagini: un ritorno clamoroso dopo l'Uzuhiko

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Cover Page!



Title: "Uzuhiko" (渦彦)

The chapter begins from where it ended last month! Boruto is approaching code with his new technique. Code decides to take action by restricting Boruto’s movement.



Code: "If it doesn't hit you (me), it's meaningless"!

Somehow Boruto’s new technique is wrapping around code?? The same wind rotation/circles can now be seen on code’s left arm.



Boruto: "I told you it's easy to and simple to kill you…"

Boruto gives code his final warning.



Boruto: “I'm gonna tell you one more time code, this is your last warning. If you can't lead me to the Ten Tails, then...you'll die here.”



Boruto: "I'm gonna tell you one more time code, this is your last warning. If you can't lead me to the Ten Tails, then...you'll die here."

Code: "Don't make me laugh, Boruto...if you can do it...then do it!!"

Code approaches boruto with intent to kill but somehow misses boruto and end up behind him. He goes for the attack again and misses again??



Even code is baffled as to what is going on. He thinks boruto is simply "dodging", but how?

I don't understand this properly so I'll speak about this as little as I can, but Boruto's new technique is "rotation of the star", chakra equivalent to the rotation of a "star" was imbedded into code via this attack.

Kawaki enters the scene! Code tries to escape but Kawaki uses his dojutsu to cancel his escape plan. Code then brings out the creature and escapes via that, but…!

As code has escaped Shikamaru advises everyone to focus on the rest of his army. However, Kawaki wants to confront boruto after 3 years. Despite Kawaki's bad/ill mouth, boruto still says: …I'm glad to see you're doing well"! MY GOAT!

BORUTO IMPLANTED A TOAD ON CODE AND IS ACTIVELY COMMUNICATING TO FIGURE OUT IF THE TEN TAILS HAS BEEN SPOTTED🔥!



BORUTO IMPLANTED A TOAD ON CODE AND IS ACTIVELY COMMUNICATING TO FIGURE OUT IF THE TEN TAILS HAS BEEN SPOTTED🔥!

Meanwhile, not good news for bug unfortunately