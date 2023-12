Boruto Two Blue Vortex, primi spoiler sul capitolo 5: maestro e allievo in un flashback

A NEW SNEAK PEAK FROM BORUTO TBV CH-5 ‼️



WE ARE GETTING FLASHBACK FROM THE TIMESKIP LESSGOOOO 💥



Official Naruto Website actually dropped this so suddenly 😭.



Boruto was actually smiling 🥹🥹❤️ This chapter gon hit hard for us Sasuke fans y'all#BORUTO #BorutoTwoBlueVortex pic.twitter.com/RGDTuyDwbo