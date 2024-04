Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Sarada Uchiha conquista la cover del secondo volume

Those who were second-guessing Sarada's role as the heroine, where are you now? She's the main character BESIDES Boruto.



SARADA IS ON COVER OF VOLUME 2.#BorutoTwoBlueVortexchapter9#BorutoTwoBlueVortexch9 #BorutoTwoBlueVortex #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/rRZ31yl5bY