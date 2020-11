Build King: la nuova opera dall'autore di Toriko è già polemica

(CW: pedophilia)



Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro was arrested in 2002 for paying a 16-year-old girl 80,000 yen for sex. He never saw a jail cell, as his sentence was suspended.



One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda personally vouched for Shimabukuro to help him get his career back in 2004. https://t.co/2YGmwKzvLj