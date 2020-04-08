Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
  1. HOME
  2. ONE PIECE
  3. Notizie

Nel capitolo 976 di ONE PIECE Rufy ottiene un aiuto inatteso: i fan si sono entusiasmati

Nel capitolo 976 di ONE PIECE Rufy ottiene un aiuto inatteso: i fan si sono entusiasmati
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

La ciurma di Cappello di Paglia si è finalmente riunita negli scorsi capitoli di ONE PIECE. Era da tantissimo tempo, dalle storie ambientate sull'isola di Dressrosa, che il gruppo non si vedeva insieme.

Eppure in realtà mancava ancora un membro, colui che nel Nuovo Mondo doveva unirsi a Rufy ma che per vari problemi non è mai riuscito a diventare un componente fisso della ciurma. Stiamo parlando di Jinbe il Cavaliere del Mare, l'uomo pesce che una volta era un membro della Flotta dei Sette. L'ultima volta che è stato visto nel manga si trovava a Whole Cake Island e decise di provare a rallentare l'inseguimento di Big Mom.

Nel capitolo 976 di ONE PIECE, mentre Rufy e il resto dell'alleanza dovevano avere a che fare con gli attacchi di Kanjuro prima e quelli inevitabili dei cannoni delle navi di Kaido poi, un attacco inatteso giunge in aiuto dei protagonisti. L'attacco proveniente dalle profondità marine è proprio di Jinbe che, dopo un'attesa quasi infinita, finalmente si ricongiunge al suo gruppo.

Dopo una breve presentazione come timoniere della ciurma di Cappello di Paglia, che lascia sorpresi anche i capitani Law e Kidd, Jinbe torna a rendere nuovamente completa la banda di protagonisti. I fan di ONE PIECE sono rimasti davvero felici del ritorno, come potete vedere in calce. Cosa ne pensate voi di questa comparsa?

FONTE: ComicBook
Quanto è interessante?
4
speciale

ONE PIECE, le migliori tecniche dei Pirati di Cappello di Paglia

Altri contenuti per ONE PIECE

  1. Il 2020 è l'anno della nostalgia: i fan di Digimon e Pokémon celebrano i due anime in rete
  2. Perché in My Hero Academia 267 Dabi ha avuto quella reazione?