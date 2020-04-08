Nel capitolo 976 di ONE PIECE Rufy ottiene un aiuto inatteso: i fan si sono entusiasmati
La ciurma di Cappello di Paglia si è finalmente riunita negli scorsi capitoli di ONE PIECE. Era da tantissimo tempo, dalle storie ambientate sull'isola di Dressrosa, che il gruppo non si vedeva insieme.
Eppure in realtà mancava ancora un membro, colui che nel Nuovo Mondo doveva unirsi a Rufy ma che per vari problemi non è mai riuscito a diventare un componente fisso della ciurma. Stiamo parlando di Jinbe il Cavaliere del Mare, l'uomo pesce che una volta era un membro della Flotta dei Sette. L'ultima volta che è stato visto nel manga si trovava a Whole Cake Island e decise di provare a rallentare l'inseguimento di Big Mom.
Nel capitolo 976 di ONE PIECE, mentre Rufy e il resto dell'alleanza dovevano avere a che fare con gli attacchi di Kanjuro prima e quelli inevitabili dei cannoni delle navi di Kaido poi, un attacco inatteso giunge in aiuto dei protagonisti. L'attacco proveniente dalle profondità marine è proprio di Jinbe che, dopo un'attesa quasi infinita, finalmente si ricongiunge al suo gruppo.
Dopo una breve presentazione come timoniere della ciurma di Cappello di Paglia, che lascia sorpresi anche i capitani Law e Kidd, Jinbe torna a rendere nuovamente completa la banda di protagonisti. I fan di ONE PIECE sono rimasti davvero felici del ritorno, come potete vedere in calce. Cosa ne pensate voi di questa comparsa?
Luffy's real right hand & helmsman is here 🔥🔥— 25th Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ DABI SZN (@ShadzMangaOnly) April 5, 2020
Oden & Marco showed us, the order of joining a crew has little importance to your roles.. Zoro is literally a fighter with a primary goal in mind.. Jimbei is that guy you take into the map room & talk strategy with Luffy & Nami pic.twitter.com/hbLtKenVZo
Jimbei, First Son of the Sea and Helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates! Too many people thought Jinbe was dead and doubted him, he didn’t let even death stop him. Been through to much with Luffy, saved his life many times and snapped him back into reality. Straw Hat Pirates, Reunion! pic.twitter.com/MbULmgrqKF— Monkey D. Elmi 🏴☠️🍖 (@StrawHat_ASL) April 5, 2020
Love that this implies that at no point did the straw hats mention to Law that Jimbei would be showing up pic.twitter.com/2ESoQ6tDEt— JILL, FIRST KNIGHT OF THE SEA (@PiratessUnluck) April 5, 2020
Now that Jimbei is *officially* the helmsman of the Strawhats, all modern AUs are hereby obligated to make him the getaway driver i don’t make the rules sorry— katie 🚀 (@rocketspurs) April 5, 2020
In case anyone forgets how much of a monster Jimbei, just look at their faces. Finally a strawhat. pic.twitter.com/7H9wPoivTU— Jorishae (@Thejorishae) April 3, 2020
Jimbei returing with no scars or injuries makes Big mom look really bad, not only did Luffy pull up in her territory, destroy everything, beat up her strongest son, become a yonko himself and save Sanji, but he made ANOTHER NEW CREWMATE, who was formerly hers AND HES ALL GOOD?— Geo🍁#ONEPIECE976 (@Geo_AW) April 3, 2020
First mention of Jimbei was in 1998 (chpt69) and here we are today with this amazing drop. We don’t deserve Oda, man #onepiece976 pic.twitter.com/RVEJ0nJfXB— 🦅Raymond🦅 (@Raybucho) April 3, 2020
