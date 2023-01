Captain Tsubasa: inizia l'ultima saga di Holly e Benji! Le novità in arrivo

"Captain Tsubasa - Rising Sun" by Youichi Takahashi end in the latest Captain Tsubasa Magazine vol 15.



"Captain Tsubasa - Rising Sun The Final", the last arc of "Captain Tsubasa" series will start in the upcoming vol 16 out April, 4.



Image © Shueisha, Youichi Takahashi pic.twitter.com/x8SQ1f1rR9