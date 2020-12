Cells at Work!: il manga prossimo alla conclusione col sesto volume

"Hataraku Saibou" (Cells at Work!) by Akane Shimizu will end with its 30th chapter. The 29th chapter will be publishing in the upcoming Shounen Sirius issue 2/2021 out Dec, 26. 6th final vol will be out Feb, 9.



