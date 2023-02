Chainsaw Man: quanto sono alti i personaggi principali?

The heights for some characters were displayed at the Chainsaw Man Anime Exhibition:



Denji 173 cm (transformed 180 cm)

Makima 168 cm

Power 170 cm

Aki 182 cm

Himeno 175 cm

Angel 155 cm (with halo 165 cm)

Kobeni 155 cm

Beam 165 cm (with fin 176 cm)

Kishibe 194 cm pic.twitter.com/kgWY4JbUX5