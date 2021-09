Chainsaw Man, Denji e compagni tornano in 'Buddy Stories': la prima light novel ufficiale

"Chainsaw Man" by Tatsuki Fujimoto will get its 1st novel.



Titled "Chainsaw Man : Buddy Stories" and write by Sakaku Hishikawa this novel will be out November, 4 and will contain 3 stories on :



-Power & Denji

-Kishibe & Quanxi

-Himeno & Aki