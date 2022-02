Le cifre dell'industria dei manga nel 2021: incredibile crescita del mercato digitale

The combined total for Japanese comic(manga) market size (estimated sales amount) in 2021 increased by 10.3% from the previous year to 675.9 Billion yen. pic.twitter.com/7onGKDDp6W

The Digital Comics + Magazine Market continues it growth with 20.3% increase YoY to 411.4 Billion Yen.



*The market estimate for digital is an "estimate of the amount paid by readers," including unlimited reading, & does not include advertising revenue or digital libraries. pic.twitter.com/aYUAosexLX