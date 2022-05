Com'era Shonen Jump quando fu pubblicato l'ultimo capitolo di Hunter x Hunter? La grafica

When last HUNTERxHUNTER ch (390) was released...



A week away from Chainsaw Man manga start

One Piece Wano Arc was only 16 chapters in

Jujutsu Kaisen was not even 40 chapters long

Boruto was still on Jump



And a lot of new series have come and other have leave, take a look!! pic.twitter.com/YOPs0G7jAY