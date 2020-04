Come avviene il doppiaggio di Gogeta? Rispondono i doppiatori americani

When you and Sean do the voice for Gogeta, how do you differeniate it from Vegito's voice? Is it like Vegeta + Goku doing a Vegeta impression for Gogeta and vice versa for Vegito? #QuarantineWatchParty

For Gogeta, we each modify our voices a little bit. He makes his voice a little more gravely and "regal" and I make my voice a little lighter and "Goku-like". Then we give him a punky attitude. We use software o merge the reads together into one. #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly https://t.co/DOCO53fRSe