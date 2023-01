Come è nata la storia su Trunks? La rivelazione sul nuovo arco di Dragon Ball Super

Toyotarou reveals that he had been wanting to do a spin-off story on Trunks. (01/2023) Full interview: https://t.co/PZwS9XFSLx #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/3otdCtsYSe

Toyotarou wants fans to not confuse Future Trunks' character with Trunks' as they both have had different lives altogether.

(01/2023)



Full interview: