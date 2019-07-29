Come hanno reagito i fan ai cambi apportati a Fire Force episodio 3?

Pertanto, la produzione aveva deciso di modificare e censurare alcune scene e ora che è andato in onda gli appassionati dell'anime hanno detto la propria. Secondo alcuni, è inutile trasmettere ancora Fire Force se queste scene devono essere censurate, mentre per altri è giusto rispettare le vittime dell'incendio apportando queste modifiche. Un utente ha anche segnalato in calce alcune delle clip incriminate, come ad esempio una tratta dall'ending che è stata per metà tinta di nero per non mostrare un corpo che arde.

