Come hanno reagito i fan ai cambi apportati a Fire Force episodio 3?
L'incendio allo studio uno della Kyoto Animation ha creato tantissimi problemi. Non solo ci sono state numerose vittime e tanto materiale perso, che ha rallentato i lavori per le serie prodotte dallo studio, ma il disastro ha danneggiato indirettamente anche l'anime Fire Force, prodotto da David Production e in onda su MBS e TBS ogni venerdì.
L'anime di Fire Force, dopo un inizio andato piuttosto liscio, con due episodi pubblicati in due settimane a partire dal 5 luglio, ha subito uno stop forzato a causa dell'incendio che ha sconvolto il Giappone. Il terzo episodio di Fire Force fu infatti posticipato di una settimana a causa dei temi estremamente simili che avrebbe trattato e che avrebbe potuto causare qualche polemica.
Pertanto, la produzione aveva deciso di modificare e censurare alcune scene e ora che è andato in onda gli appassionati dell'anime hanno detto la propria. Secondo alcuni, è inutile trasmettere ancora Fire Force se queste scene devono essere censurate, mentre per altri è giusto rispettare le vittime dell'incendio apportando queste modifiche. Un utente ha anche segnalato in calce alcune delle clip incriminate, come ad esempio una tratta dall'ending che è stata per metà tinta di nero per non mostrare un corpo che arde.
Cosa pensate di questa scelta del produttore e di David Production per Fire Force? L'anime dovrebbe proseguire nonostante queste modifiche oppure è meglio rinviarlo a data da destinarsi per far ridurre eventuali polemiche?
Congrats the biggest censorship on the Fire Force Episode was the ending which is already accessible and they cut the death by fire intro.— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 26, 2019
Beyond that some changes in the depiction of one scene, a dimmed explosion and a smaller explosion with a fire. pic.twitter.com/41ls3t6e80
They need to just delay the Fire Force anime if they're going to censor it and change it— Zehal, Deadly Sin of Gaming (@ZehalZ) July 26, 2019
They censored a part in the Fire Force ed and I'm guessing its bc of the KyoAni fire. It kinda sucks bc they might censor some other things in the show. #FireForce #KyoAni (Uncensored one is from ep 2 and censored is ep 3) pic.twitter.com/q9546RSP7g— Iwan 🌸 #PrayForKyoAni #KyoAniStrong (@YvanShicolito) July 27, 2019
Bruh they might as well cut shinra out of fire force if they gonna censor it he's a walking flamethrower 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Pp1pTVkqU— sora sky🐝 (@BrandonWooden3) July 26, 2019
People need to UNDERSTAND why they have to censor Fire Force due to the recent events in Japan. They’re going through such a hard time rn. If you actually gave a damn, just buy the blu-ray. Now, if you’re watching it for free, then you HAVE NO RIGHT to fucking complain— ℜｴℕ🍋 (@ao_lemons) July 26, 2019
Shame that they have to censor fire force I was really getting into it hopefully this censorship doesn’t affect it to much, I understand why they have to do it, but still— Big_T_Remmy (@SpecialMii) July 26, 2019
if they censor fire force they might as well just take it down the whole premise of fire force is literally fire— cyrache🔺 (@CingKusho) July 26, 2019
I really would rather they just delayed the show than censor it. Obviously it's unfair to the victims and their families to just go on airing the show, but it's also unfair to the people who've spent so many hours on the show to censor it.— Max the Big Bad (@MaxtheBigBad) July 26, 2019
Altri contenuti per Fire Force
- Fire Force, confermato il cambio di colore in alcune scene
- Fire Force, il terzo episodio dell'anime fa impazzire i fan!
- Fire Force: l'anime riceverà alcuni cambiamenti dopo l'incendio alla Kyoto Animation
- Fire Force, l'anime torna domani con il terzo episodio!
- Fire Force: la terza puntata dell'anime di David Production sarà temporaneamente sospesa
Fire Force
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
Contenuti più Letti
- 3 commentiArrivano le prime immagini della nuova storia dell'autore di One-Punch Man!
- One-Punch Man: il capitolo 113 mette a dura prova un altro eroe d'alto livello
- 3 commentiNeon Genesis Evangelion: i mecha invadono le Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2020!
- 1 commentiSuper Dragon Ball Heroes: annunciati periodo d'uscita e sinossi dell'episodio 15
- 1 commentiEcco il disegno in occasione del finale de Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Vento Aureo
- 1 commentiLe Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Vento Aureo si trasforma nella sitcom Friends
- E se il Pokemon Machamp venisse fuso con... Johnny Bravo?
- 8 commentiArea 51: i militari USA sfidano i Naruto Runners assumendo la posa della squadra Ginew!
- 1 commentiBleach: Nel Tu prende vita in un incredibile cosplay
- 2 commentiTokyo Ghoul: Figurama Collectors presenta una spettacolare action figure da 725$