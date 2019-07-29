Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Come hanno reagito i fan ai cambi apportati a Fire Force episodio 3?

L'incendio allo studio uno della Kyoto Animation ha creato tantissimi problemi. Non solo ci sono state numerose vittime e tanto materiale perso, che ha rallentato i lavori per le serie prodotte dallo studio, ma il disastro ha danneggiato indirettamente anche l'anime Fire Force, prodotto da David Production e in onda su MBS e TBS ogni venerdì.

L'anime di Fire Force, dopo un inizio andato piuttosto liscio, con due episodi pubblicati in due settimane a partire dal 5 luglio, ha subito uno stop forzato a causa dell'incendio che ha sconvolto il Giappone. Il terzo episodio di Fire Force fu infatti posticipato di una settimana a causa dei temi estremamente simili che avrebbe trattato e che avrebbe potuto causare qualche polemica.

Pertanto, la produzione aveva deciso di modificare e censurare alcune scene e ora che è andato in onda gli appassionati dell'anime hanno detto la propria. Secondo alcuni, è inutile trasmettere ancora Fire Force se queste scene devono essere censurate, mentre per altri è giusto rispettare le vittime dell'incendio apportando queste modifiche. Un utente ha anche segnalato in calce alcune delle clip incriminate, come ad esempio una tratta dall'ending che è stata per metà tinta di nero per non mostrare un corpo che arde.

Cosa pensate di questa scelta del produttore e di David Production per Fire Force? L'anime dovrebbe proseguire nonostante queste modifiche oppure è meglio rinviarlo a data da destinarsi per far ridurre eventuali polemiche?

