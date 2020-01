Come hanno reagito i fan al nuovo Pokémon catturato da Ash?

Ash helping Dragonair to fly was my favorite scene from this episode imo. Even if their training attempts don't work or fail Ash never gives up and keeps going to help Dragonair to reach to their ability to fly. Seeing this is why I love Ash as a character.#Anipoke #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/9a1wwV0TOy — ⚔Moonies🛡/PM 2019/ Puyo Champions (@Moonbyum1) January 27, 2020

So far 7 People own a Dragonite in the Main Anime Universe:

Iris

Clair

Provo

Drake

Palmer

Lance

AND OUR BOY#anipoke pic.twitter.com/DCh5nJbCVs — CEO of Sakugabooru (@Salad_Aleena) January 26, 2020

excuse me



Ash has a DRAGONITE?! https://t.co/5yNTW4aa6m — MandJTV (@MandJTV_Michael) January 26, 2020

Ash's team in the new anime so far are all gen 1 Pokémon. Smh Genwunner pic.twitter.com/he7iekKjao — Alex 🇬🇧 (@TheAuraGuardian) January 26, 2020

As a fan of the anime series. Seeing so many people adore Ash after the events of his Champion win in Alola is beautiful to see. From the greatest Pokémon battle of all time to a tearjerker of a finale to a new series with him taking on the BF & Lugia. I love all of it. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/ucDy8iOyvo — ケビフィン / K e v f i n (@KGPrestige) January 26, 2020

ASH CAUGHT A DRAGONITE!???????????????????????? I! AM! SHOOKETH!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/r76lPzFV1Y — teddy carpenter (@ivani_va) January 26, 2020

