Come Sailor Moon: nasce su Twitter 'Magical Girl Anime', una fanfiction collettiva

Il popolare Youtuber Thomas Sanders , da grande appassionato di anime e manga qual è, attraverso i suoi social ha voluto sfidare i suoi followers a colpi di magie e waifu per creare da zero una fanfiction grazie al contributo di tutti. Ragazze magiche in stile anime è stato il tema lanciato da Sanders, e in poche ore il suo post è stato riempito da centinaia di commenti. Fra questi possiamo trovare gli estremi opposti, fan che approfittano dell'occasione per condividere universi narrativi solidi e personaggi sapientemente pensati e fan che la buttano sul ridere proponendo personaggi troppo stravaganti persino per un mercato, quello giapponese, che di problemi se ne fa ben pochi. In calce alla notizia trovate alcuni di questi particolari commenti.

Little update!! We decided to go with another THEME this episode: Magical Girl Anime! Soooo, now with this theme in mind... please RE-submit a plot to either a real Magical Girl anime using #TSRealAnime, or a plot to a Magical Girl anime you just made up using #TSFakeAnime! https://t.co/ZUKREaylwk — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 4, 2020

#TSFakeAnime

a girl has really big boobs and she keeps all of her magic in them. this story follows her in her day-to-day life using her boob power to kill off all the baddies. — Elana (@virgilpml) May 4, 2020

A girl possesses the ability to control minds. The only catch is that, when she wants to activate these powers, she has to scream "shiri", which roughly translates to "butts" in Japanese... As you can imagine, this leads to some VERY awkward moments.#TSFakeAnime — Samara💚 (@saintlysanders) May 5, 2020

#TSFakeAnime in a world where myths and legends are real but are actually leaks from a different magical dimension connected to this one, young teens are chosen to close these portals in secret without friends or family knowing. good luck 💜 (concept art here) pic.twitter.com/16q0VhYGvX — AuroraMoon_Draws16 (@ADraws16) May 4, 2020

#TSFakeAnime Piper is your average high school girl..well, she should be, would be if she weren't a member of the magical girl team Hai Five. Ex-member. What happens when you get kicked out of the girls club? When they have magic powers? A lot more than two-faced trash talk. pic.twitter.com/USPpy6zmn6 — NPCZoey 🔞 Onlyfans & Commissions (RT's are ♥) (@NPCZoey) May 5, 2020

#TSFakeAnime 10 teenagers are given magic abilities in exchange for a daunting task: clean the Earth!

Romance, drama and surprisingly, fight against organized crime ensues! — Charlie 💚 (@smolbluegoblin) May 4, 2020

#TSFakeAnime

A girl is cursed by a wich to never touch the ground, but because of that the girl can now fly. Despite this, the girl still wants to try and break the curse and on her journey to do so, she meets a girl with a similar situation — 💚Moon💜 (@MoonCrecentILY) May 4, 2020

#TSFakeAnime Former magical girl leader, now an adult, gets a job at an office building, but in reality, it's the headquarters behind all the weapons, clothing, themes, magic, and people selection of magical girls through the universe. (WIP Title: Back Light) — ViridiHarmonia64🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@viridiharmoni64) May 5, 2020