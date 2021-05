Dandadan: il nuovo capolavoro di Shonen Jump arriva su MangaPlus, uscirà in estate

I've been getting requests for this.

We've decided to start the English version of "Dandadan"!

It will start around August or September 2020!

It will be published in "SHONEN JUMP" (https://t.co/CiCSImnkoq) &

"MANGA Plus" (https://t.co/FqgTfHOl6C)! pic.twitter.com/bgicvErCaC