Dandadan è il nuovo successo di Jump+: un milione di visite con i primi due capitoli

A new challenger rises in Jump+. Dandadan (by Yukinobu Tatsu, ex-asistant of Tatsuki Fujimoto and Yuuji Kaku) has exceeded 1 million views in its two first chapters after release. Seems J+ has gotten its 2021 big bomb (a pity it isn't in Mangaplus). pic.twitter.com/08A0u2vlh3