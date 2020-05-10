La DC Comics rivela le uscite fumettistiche del mese di Giugno
Luca Verardi
La DC Comics ha comunicato che, durante il mese di Giugno, darà continuità all'iniziativa editoriale New Comic Book Tuesday. Nel corso del periodo estivo, infatti, faranno capolino due dei titoli più importanti dell'anno.
Il 9 Giugno, l'autore James Tynion IV riprenderà la sua run di Batman insieme all'artista Guillem March. Il nuovo albo continuerà ad esplorare l'antagonista dell'arco narrativo corrente, The Designer. L'architetto criminale ha coinvolto in una misteriosa rapina alcuni dei criminali di punta di Gotham City, Joker, L'Enigmista, Catwoman e il Pinguino.
Nel frattempo, Batman deve trovare un escamotage per liberarsi dalla trappola mortale organizzata dall'Enigmista.
Passando avanti, il 16 Giugno lo scrittore Scott Snyder, l'artista Greg Capullo, FCO Plascencia e Jonathan Glapion daranno il via al primo numero di Dark Nights: Death Metal, sequel diretto di Dark Knights: Metal. La Terra si ritrova consumata dal Dark Multiverse, mentre la Justice League è soggiogata dal Batman Che Ride.
Di seguito vi riportiamo la lista completa delle uscite di Giugno:
Martedì 2 Giugno
- Action Comics #1022
- Batman/Superman #9
- Birds of Prey #1
- Catwoman #22
- Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1
- Dectective COmics #1022
- Even Leviathan: Checkmate #1
- Far Sector #6
- John Costantine: Hellblazer #6
- Justice League Dark #22
- Scooby-Doo, Where are You #104
- Shaszam #12
- Swamp Thing Giant #4
- The Last God Sourcebook: Tales from the Book of Ages #1
- Wonder Woman #756
- Absolute Fourth World Vol.1 (Jack Kirby)
- DC Goes to War
- Martian Manhunter: Identity
- The Joker: 80 Years of The Clown Prince of Crime
- The Terrifics Vol.3: The God Game
- Wonder Woman Vol.1: The Just War
- Young Justice Vol.2: Lost in the Multiverse
- Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed
Martedì 9 Giugno:
- Amethyst #3
- Batman #92
- Batman Secret Files #3
- Batman: The Adventures Continue #1
- The Batman's Grave #7 DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #1
- Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #7
- The Flash #755 Harley Quinn #73
- The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1
- Justice League #46
- Justice League Odyssey #21
- Legion of Super-Heroes #6
- Lois Lane #11
- Nightwing #71
- Superman Giant #3
- Wonder Woman: Tempested Tossed
- You Brought Me the Ocean (OGN)
- DC Poster Portfloio: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau Vol.2
- DC Comics: The Astonishing Art of Amanda Conner
- Dial H for Hero Vol.2: New Heroes of Metropolis
- Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen
Martedì 16 Giugno:
- Aquaman Giant #4
- Batman & the Outsiders #13
- Daphne Byrne #5
- Dark Nights: Death Metal #1
- Detective Comics #475 Facsimile Edition
- The Flash Annual #3
- The Green Lantern Season Two #4
- Hawkman #24
- Mad Magazine #14
- Metal Men #7
- Nightwing Annual #3
- Strange Adventures #
- Superman #22
- Wonder Woman #757
- Young Justice #15
- Catwoman Vol.3 Friend or Foe
- Batgirl Vol.7: Oracle Rising
- Doomsday Clock Part 2 Slipcase Edition
- Joker: The Deluxe Edition
- Super Friends: Saturday Morning Comics Vol.1
- Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol.1
- Aquaman #60
- Batgirl #46
- Batman #93
- Batman: The Smile Killer #1
- Batman Beyond #44
- Books of Magic #20
- The Flash #756
- Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #
- Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #
- John Costantine: Hellblazer #7
- Justice League #47
- Justice League Dark #23
- The Low, Low Woods #6
- Plunge #4
- Red Hood: Outlaw #46
- Suicide Squad #6
- Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #11
- Teen Titans #42
- Primer (OGN)
- Year of the Villain: The Infected
- Justice League Vol.5: Justice/Doom War
- Legends of the Dark Knight: Matt Wagner
- Legion of Super-Heroes: The Silver Age Omnbius
- Batman: The Adventure Continue #2
- DC Classic: The Batman Adventures #2
- DCeased: Dead Planet #1
- Even Leviathan: Checkmate #2
- Harley Quinn #74
- Justice League #48
- Lois Lane #12 (numero finale)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum (nuova edizione)
- Nightwing: Year One Deluxe Edition Hardcover
- Red Hood: Outlaw Vol.3: Generation Outlaw
Altri contenuti per DC Comics
- Lanterna Dorata: il nuovo eroe debutta nei fumetti DC
- DC Comics: la Diamond Comic Distributors torna a spedire i fumetti
- Marvel e DC: tutte le volte in cui gli eroi hanno avuto un calcio nelle parti basse
- DC Comics: Jim Lee disegna Aquaman per sostenere i rivenditori locali
- DC Comics: Scott Snyder annuncia il posticipo di Dark Nights: Death Metal
DC Comics
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiONE PIECE: l'autore rivela alcune nuove informazioni sull'ex Ammiraglio Aokiji
- 4 commentiMy Hero Academia: Momo Yaoyorozu diventa una sensuale adulta nel cosplay di RinnieRiot
- 16 commentiOne Punch Man: i fan criticano le parole di Murata su Demon Slayer ed è subito polemica
- 3 commentiDragon Ball: vi siete mai chiesti cos'è e a cosa serve l'aura?
- 8 commentiFairy Tail: Erza in Armatura Ataraxia risplende in un action figure da oltre 200 euro
- 5 commentiLe Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Trish si mostra in uno stupendo cosplay
- 2 commentiYashahime, tutti i dettagli sul sequel di Inuyasha: registi, autori e animatori
- 3 commentiONE PIECE: Jim Carrey è il Mr. 2 in carne e ossa secondo un fotomontaggio
- 3 commentiONE PIECE: il destino di Oden in una splendida ma inquietante illustrazione
- Black: Clover: Nero prende vita in un affascinante cosplay