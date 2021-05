Deadpool Samurai incontra l'universo di Dragon Ball con questa irriverente imitazione

Deadpool: SAMURAI chapter 12! The Avengers arrive to help fight Loki and his team of villains but Deadpool isn’t impressed, saying he thinks it was more exciting when All Might came 😂



「少年ジャンプ+」で「[#12]デッドプール:SAMURAI」を読んでます! https://t.co/L3jeJO2m8L