Demon Slayer è l'anime preferito dal pubblico giapponese? I dati del 2023 sono chiari

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime - Swordsmith Village Arc was the 'Most Watched Anime Show' from 2023 averaging 15.4 million viewers and a 22.8 million peak.



The compilation film of 'Red Light District Arc' averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 22.5 million peak.