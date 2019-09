Demon Slayer, indignazione sui social per gli orecchini di Tanjiro: 'Sono offensivi'

i'm glad that lots of people are signal-boosting the issue with tanjirou's earrings, but i'm really sick of not seeing anyone mention how there's literally an alternate OFFICIAL version made for the anime's airing in china. you can easily find it by googling "tanjirou earrings" pic.twitter.com/nUNp3HaGd3 — 💫FELIX LOVE BOT💫 @ I LOVE HAIKYUU!!!!! (@yongboklovebot) 7 settembre 2019

made this really quick! please try to use the modified version, kny/demon slayer fans!! i know you guys want to use the original design for tanjiro's earrings, but do you really want a flag thats associated with na/zis, imperialism, and cultural genocide? pic.twitter.com/IUy3fXzI7F — judge @ doing hw 😔💦 (@insatiablejudge) 7 settembre 2019