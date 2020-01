Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ha già infranto il suo record del 2019

It's official. With this week's data, Kimetsu no Yaiba has sold in 8 weeks more copies than it sold over all of 2019, according to Oricon.



KnY in 2019: 12.057.628 copies.

KnY in 8 weeks of 2020: 12.882.297 copies.



Keep in mind timeframes are based on Oricon's Yearly Ranks. https://t.co/gq2NFqFvfh