Diamo un primo sguardo ai quattro duellanti che presto esordiranno in Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

New anime cast and characters for "Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS" to debut in April. The new ending theme “BOY” will be performed by uchuu https://t.co/yWud6ElPFi

Soulburner - (CV: Yuuki Kaiji)

Flame - (CV: Taku Yashiro)

Bowman - (CV: Kenji Matsuda)

Haru - (CV: Ryoko Shiraishi) pic.twitter.com/bYaBgjRdvP