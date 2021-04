Digimon Adventure 2020: Ecco i titoli dei nuovi episodi della serie di Crunchyroll

Titles for episodes 44-47 of Digimon Adventure: have been revealed:



44: "The Forest That Moves With Hikari" (ヒカリと動く森)

45: "Start Up, Metal Garurumon" (起動 メタルガルルモン)

46: "The Holy Sword of Hope" (希望の聖剣)

47: "Scoundrels of the Wasteland" (荒野の悪党たち)