Digimon Adventure 2020: fan shockati per il colpo di scena dell'episodio 2

LMAO aren't we going a little too fast with this pace... I mean it's only the 2nd episode and we got Omnimon, they even skipped through Wargreymon and Metalgarurumon... pic.twitter.com/7jlRa33nh0 — CràzYfifi∞よろしくヾ(≧▽≦* (@Ashs_TigerMAMA) April 13, 2020

Digimon Adventure 2020 has Omnimon in the second episode...with none of the emotional weight of his original appearance just to check that nostalgia box. Should have named it Digimon Heroes after DB, because this is not a real show anymore. It's a joke. — Cody T. (@cctay75) April 13, 2020

It is the year 2000. I play a shitload of Final Fantasy VII, then watch Digimon. Omnimon is hype as fuck.



It is the year 2020. I play a shitload of Final Fantasy VII, then watch Digimon. Omnimon is hype as fuck. — The Unknown Shitposts Will Continue (@gplowe92) April 12, 2020

bro wtf the new Digimon Adventure reboot is fucking crazy,

2nd ep they fail to defeat diaboromon 2.0 and now a missile is gonna hit tokyo AND THEY WENT STRAIGHT TO FUCKING OMNIMON? man this is bonkers pic.twitter.com/vLADkpcMMS — Myka (@FrickinSpirals) April 12, 2020

I'm not really sure how I feel about Omnimon being brought in so early. The feathers both Kari & TK got reminds me of when they got Wargreymon & Metalgarurumon using the light arrows in the original series, both power-ups caused by their sibling's holy power.#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/ZWAENqn5Z2 — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) April 12, 2020

EPISODE 2! They digivolved to Omegamon (Omnimon) in EPISODE 2 of the reboot XD pic.twitter.com/B1QvYLxMQW — Tricky Fox (@trickyfox93) April 12, 2020