Digimon Adventure 2020: Garurumon super digievolve ancora nel nuovo trailer

Digimon Adventure: ep. 11 "The Wolf Standing Atop the Desert"



Long synopsis:

With their sights set on the Holy Digimon, two separate adventures begin for Taichi, Koshiro, and Mimi’s group, and Yamato, Sora, and Joe’s group. Yamato and co., who go to the desert region, rescue... pic.twitter.com/GuK9Fah3E6