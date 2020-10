Digimon Adventure 2020: svelato il destino di T.K. nella preview dell'episodio 20

Digimon Adventure: ep. 20 "The Seventh One Awakens"



Long synopsis:

Takeru is in the Digital World. However, he has been kidnapped by Velgrmon. Taichi and Metal Greymon, and Yamato and Were Garurumon desperately pursue them. Although Yamato and Were Garurumon are aware of the... pic.twitter.com/lOHEL6zlZY