Digimon Adventure 2020: torna il potente Leomon nella preview dell'episodio 19

Digimon Adventure: ep. 19 "Roar, Juouken"



Long synopsis:

Sora, Koshiro, Mimi, and Joe are sent flying into Shibuya, Tokyo in the Real World by Devimon. Taichi and Yamato, who remain in the desert, encounter the enormous Valvemon. Valvemon is transporting something inside... pic.twitter.com/t0yGHbGphf