Digimon Adventure: Psi, annunciata la nuova serie animata con data e trama

The new Digimon TV series "Digimon Adventure: Ψ" will air April 2020 on Fuji TV, It will be a completely new story featuring 5th grader Tai Kamiya with Agumon https://t.co/48TdffiU47

Producer: Hiroyuki Sakurada

Script: Atsuhiro Tomioka pic.twitter.com/ONoGk4t2Tm