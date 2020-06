Digimon Adventure torna con l'episodio 4 dopo una lunga pausa, le reazioni dei fan

Just remembered a new episode of Digimon Adventure: 2020 is coming out after a multiple month hiatus. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QeIRmHHza5 — Guy/person who exist (@megamanamask) June 27, 2020

So Digimon Adventure: returned today with episode 4!



The moment when Sora got her traditional blue hat out was a nice nod to the original.

Sora certainly seems very capable and is going to be someone that the team rely on with all the equipment she has. #DigimonAdventure2020 pic.twitter.com/Xrob7yQgdP — Haydn Davies (@ninjafox1989) June 28, 2020

Digimon Adventure: 2020 episode 4: feels good to have this series back 😀 good episode. I love the throwbacks to sora's hat & taichi's binoculars. The chemistry between sora and biyomon is adorable. The insert song and agumon evolution sequence were clean af 🔥🔥 nxt episode hype — Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) June 28, 2020

So glad that #DigimonAdventure is back on air, episode 4 as quite nice, just right jumping into things.



Looking forward to how the others will be introduced in this re-imagining. pic.twitter.com/BdvDlFgtZn — eh🍁🇮🇹💭 (@aCanadianGuyEh) June 28, 2020