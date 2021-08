Digimon 'cancellato' negli USA per critiche al politicamente corretto, polemica sul web

La storia inizia con i protagonisti di Digimon Tamers ormai diventati adulti, riunitosi un'ultima volta per combattere un nuovo, pericoloso villain: il politicamente corretto . Nella storia questo antagonista viene descritto come "il più grande problema di Internet e dei media", e obbliga le persone a conformarsi alla sua idea, trasformando notizie reali in fake news e boicottando tutto ciò che non gli piace. In calce potete dare un'occhiata ad uno spezzone della performance .

Me: *watches Serial Experiments Lain and Digimon Tamers in 2001* “Psychological internet mind prisons sound pretty tight”

Chiaki J. Konaka: “I spent 20 years in a psychological internet mind prison and got a new Digimon script for 2021 where the bad guy is PC culture”

Me: “What” https://t.co/4TTWT05xOd — 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕞𝕠 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕧𝕒𝕣𝕜 (@KilmoAardvark) August 3, 2021

Difficult to be a Digimon Tamers fan today...



This is where the line is usually drawn between creators and their content but man, this sucks. pic.twitter.com/PPcAQBYqCv — ᴅɪɢɪᴛᴀʟʜᴀᴢᴀʀᴅ (@DigitalHazard) August 3, 2021

"the tl;dr of everything going on is that Chiaki Konaka (lead writer for Digimon Tamers) seems to have bought into Western alt-right conspiracy theorist media, and has expressed full intent to channel these opinions into his fiction going forward." pic.twitter.com/qwcMx1B7ei — Gozu (@Gozutrucker69) August 4, 2021

this is genuinely fucking depressing. to see the man who wrote digimon tamers, easily one of the most mature shows for children from the 2000s with a lot of important messages and introspection... go to. an alt right boomer — Gozu (@Gozutrucker69) August 3, 2021

Sad to see Lain's writer use Digimon Tamers as a vehicle for his weird alt-right takes. Gotta wonder how his nutso script got approved. I'll just remember the original series as it exists in my memory and not look into any of this dodgy new shit. — Steiner (@DistantValhalla) August 3, 2021

#gaming #Digimontamers



Japan knows what's going on over in western just by looking at NA comics & social media to videogames the team behind digimon only speaks the truth and watch these parasite twist thier words. pic.twitter.com/7eaQ0w98J3 — 🐾 ゲーマーライフ🐾 (@KittyCatCammy_) August 3, 2021

#Digimontamers



Great to see Digimon writers critic Western cancel culture mob. JP prolly fed up when they started harassing JP artists for art they deem unacceptable. The West is only one culture and doesnt represent the whole world. We will resist this cultural imperialism pic.twitter.com/BHRtPdgPGe — Irvine Jasmir (@sabekujikaneda) August 4, 2021