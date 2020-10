Digimon: i fan festeggiano i 20 anni del primo film dedicato ai mostri digitali

A differenza del suo maggior competitor, il franchise dei Pokémon, Digimon non aveva ancora debuttato nelle sale cinematografiche , e aveva a disposizione unicamente 3 OVA, completamente slegati tra loro. Nonostante quella che potrebbe sembrare una missione impossibile, le compagnie statunitensi che parteciparono al progetto riuscirono a combinare i tre corti in un unico grande progetto , per poi distribuirlo in tutto il mondo.

Digmon the Movie turns 20 this upcoming week, and it made me want to learn more about Hosada's work...which then inspired me as a film writer.



Digimon the Movie is so good, especially if you can stomach Smashmouth. — spooky halloween name. (@TravisLFoster) October 3, 2020

YO THE DIGIMON MOVIE IS 20 YEARS OLD TODAY, LET'S HECKING GO — stabmie🔪🍬 (@Chibimiie) October 6, 2020

exactly 20 years ago my parents took me to see what is not only one of the strangest movies ever made, but also a cinematic masterpiece and an enormous feat the likes of which has not been repeated since - Digimon: The Movie. pic.twitter.com/fiu6cCllfR — Gordo (@itbegordo) October 6, 2020

It’s the 20 Year Anniversary of DIGIMON THE MOVIE! pic.twitter.com/jqR13vzzdc — blarneystone365 (@gnarlinator) October 6, 2020

10/06/2020 - Digimon: The Movie (and its incredible soundtrack) same out 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/SGW135rx2M — Kai (on account hiatus) (@chupakaibra) October 6, 2020

20 years ago today marks the anniversary of Digimon the movie. Digimon will always be my favorite anime besides DBZ And many others. Thank you for being a part of my childhood growing up. pic.twitter.com/s9rv74zXoZ — Stormie Bergeaux 👻 (@BergeauxStormie) October 6, 2020

20th anniversary of #Digimon the Movie. Lots of memories with it: Omnimon, that amazing soundtrack... great times. pic.twitter.com/NxYmDpnMGq — Jake Windish (@JakeWindish) October 6, 2020