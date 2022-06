Digimon: il franchise compie 25 anni, tanti auguri ai mostri digitali di Bandai

#デジモン #デジモン25th Today, June 26th, "Digital Monster" is the 25th anniversary It has been 25 years since the #Digimon was released.

I still remember when I cried and begged my parents to buy it for me. They bought a transparent green V1 vpet for me and I still cherish it😍. pic.twitter.com/xsYlSU8UDG