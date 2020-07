Digimon ed Hello Kitty collaborano per una nuova collezione estiva

Ahh this Digimon x Sanrio Summer collection art looks so cute! Agumon as Hello Kitty, Gabumon as Pom Pom Purin, and Patamon as Cinnamoroll is especially precious 🥺



Goods will be sold at the Chara Shop in Ikebukuro from August 14th-31st! pic.twitter.com/yLoRY8A9Ho