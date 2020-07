Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama è l'autore di manga più influente al mondo?

Akira Toriyama is the most influential manga author alive according to a 2010 poll by Oricon. He is the third most famous in history according to a 2014 poll by NTT Docomo, following Fujiko F. Fujio (co-creator of Doraemon) and Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy). #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/MZ5yvXCnNR