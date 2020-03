Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama era già milionario ai tempi di Dr. Slump

Akira Toriyama’s Dr. Slump manga made him one of the wealthiest men in Japan. The Asahi Shimbun publishes an annual "Japan’s Wealthiest” list that says Toriyama earned ~$542,506 in 1980, ~$5,279,574 in ‘81, and ~$6,339,034 in ‘82. Total: ~$12,147,092 USD. #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/6LZkGMXNSH