Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama ci svela la razza d'appartenenza di Pual

A lot of people think Puar is a flying cat, but according to Akira Toriyama, “Actually, Puar is neither a cat nor a mouse, but I draw him a little bit like a cat.” Puar has an effeminate voice, but, “For what it’s worth, I always thought of Puar as a boy.” #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/jReXclmFtC