Dragon Ball: Bulma come mai prima d'ora in delle immagini promozionali perse nel tempo

Manga artist Gaku Miyao shows off the DB artwork he did for the Showa Note line of notebooks in the 80s. While Toei animators handled the action side of DB, these notebooks were aimed at girls and centered on Bulma. Miyao tried to draw the sort of Bulma that Toriyama wouldn’t. https://t.co/ipLbiBvoBb pic.twitter.com/ikwt7OCY57