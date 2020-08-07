Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Dragon Ball o Dragon Ball Z? I fan omaggiano la prima serie dell'anime

Nel 1984 ci fu l'inizio dell'avventura di Dragon Ball. Archiviato il lavoro su Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama si dedicò a un manga sulle arti marziali e fortemente ispirato al mondo cinese e alle avventure della leggendaria figura di Son Goku. Anche se il manga è pubblicato sotto un unico titolo, l'anime era stato suddiviso in due parti distinte.

La prima serie era intitolata semplicemente Dragon Ball e si incentrava sull'inizio del viaggio di Goku fino alla conclusione della battaglia con Piccolo al 23° Torneo Tenkaichi. La seconda parte intitolata Dragon Ball Z invece segnò un netto cambiamento, presentandosi con Goku più adulto e ormai padre e che nel tempo fu costretto ad affrontare nemici sempre più forti e a scoprire il suo passato alieno.

Dragon Ball Z contiene molte saghe epiche tra cui quella dei saiyan e quella di Freezer, le quali hanno praticamente oscurato la bellezza della prima serie animata. Molti fan su Twitter negli scorsi giorni hanno però deciso di omaggiare la storia della prima fase, per alcuni anche migliore di quella successiva. In basso alla notizia potete trovare un elenco di tweet dove vengono sfogati questi sentimenti.

Secondo voi è più bello Dragon Ball oppure Dragon Ball Z? La storia del saiyan intanto continua nel manga di Dragon Ball Super.

