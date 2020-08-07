Dragon Ball o Dragon Ball Z? I fan omaggiano la prima serie dell'anime

Every now and again, I think about how a lot of stuff that happens in Dragon Ball Z loses its impact if you haven't watched Dragon Ball, but a lot of people skip Dragon Ball thinking it isn't important. Makes me sad pic.twitter.com/rhvFlD3d0r — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 5, 2020

Original Dragon Ball is wonderful. I think the King Piccolo arc has the best realization of the kind of hero Goku's meant to be. For Goku that arc is a revenge story, not a save the world story. His only goal is to avenge Krillin and Roshi, saving the world is just a side effect. — diddyknux (@diddyknux) August 5, 2020

I was just rereading the Dragon Ball manga and it really makes the events of early Z have a lot more impact when you know what happens in dragon ball. Also, it has some of the best fights in the series too. — Iron S. (@ShadowReborne) August 6, 2020

My son and I say this all the time. Dragon ball is my least favorite of the franchise but I think it’s important because it shows how so many of Goku’s relationships with his friends and friends that were enemies were formed. — Marlaina Cruz (@SweetpeaCruz) August 5, 2020

I feel this! Say it again for the people in the back row! My cousins tried to go right to Z and Super without watching the OG and I literally had to force them to watch DB, even gave them access to my Hulu so that they could! And they ended up loving it! — WehbeGaming The Weeb God (@WehbeGaming) August 5, 2020