Dragon Ball o Dragon Ball Z? I fan omaggiano la prima serie dell'anime
Nel 1984 ci fu l'inizio dell'avventura di Dragon Ball. Archiviato il lavoro su Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama si dedicò a un manga sulle arti marziali e fortemente ispirato al mondo cinese e alle avventure della leggendaria figura di Son Goku. Anche se il manga è pubblicato sotto un unico titolo, l'anime era stato suddiviso in due parti distinte.
La prima serie era intitolata semplicemente Dragon Ball e si incentrava sull'inizio del viaggio di Goku fino alla conclusione della battaglia con Piccolo al 23° Torneo Tenkaichi. La seconda parte intitolata Dragon Ball Z invece segnò un netto cambiamento, presentandosi con Goku più adulto e ormai padre e che nel tempo fu costretto ad affrontare nemici sempre più forti e a scoprire il suo passato alieno.
Dragon Ball Z contiene molte saghe epiche tra cui quella dei saiyan e quella di Freezer, le quali hanno praticamente oscurato la bellezza della prima serie animata. Molti fan su Twitter negli scorsi giorni hanno però deciso di omaggiare la storia della prima fase, per alcuni anche migliore di quella successiva. In basso alla notizia potete trovare un elenco di tweet dove vengono sfogati questi sentimenti.
Secondo voi è più bello Dragon Ball oppure Dragon Ball Z? La storia del saiyan intanto continua nel manga di Dragon Ball Super.
Every now and again, I think about how a lot of stuff that happens in Dragon Ball Z loses its impact if you haven't watched Dragon Ball, but a lot of people skip Dragon Ball thinking it isn't important. Makes me sad pic.twitter.com/rhvFlD3d0r— Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 5, 2020
Original Dragon Ball is wonderful. I think the King Piccolo arc has the best realization of the kind of hero Goku's meant to be. For Goku that arc is a revenge story, not a save the world story. His only goal is to avenge Krillin and Roshi, saving the world is just a side effect.— diddyknux (@diddyknux) August 5, 2020
I was just rereading the Dragon Ball manga and it really makes the events of early Z have a lot more impact when you know what happens in dragon ball. Also, it has some of the best fights in the series too.— Iron S. (@ShadowReborne) August 6, 2020
My son and I say this all the time. Dragon ball is my least favorite of the franchise but I think it’s important because it shows how so many of Goku’s relationships with his friends and friends that were enemies were formed.— Marlaina Cruz (@SweetpeaCruz) August 5, 2020
I feel this! Say it again for the people in the back row! My cousins tried to go right to Z and Super without watching the OG and I literally had to force them to watch DB, even gave them access to my Hulu so that they could! And they ended up loving it!— WehbeGaming The Weeb God (@WehbeGaming) August 5, 2020
Yeah tbh it sucks alot to see it as "not important" to new watchers of the series as a whole the whole reason why i love dragonball so much was from the original story from the first part of dragonball into early z was good.— Lemonadepikachu(Mike™) (@lemonadepikachu) August 6, 2020
not to mention it was charming and had some life to it.
