Dragon Ball: alcuni indizi rivelano il fortissimo legame con James Bond

I argue James Bond’s Never Say Never Again (1983) inspired Dragon Ball Ch. 1. Bond’s gun is a Walther PPK, which is Bulma’s gun. One villain's car is a Renault 5 Turbo, which is Bulma’s car. And, “My name is Bond. James Bond.” equals, “I’m Gokū. Son Gokū!” #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/tqJ8vQ0iCd