Dragon Ball: vi piace la tuta di Goku? Toriyama svela com'è nata

Akira Toriyama wanted the color of Goku's dōgi in the anime to be yamabuki-iro (山吹色, “mountain-breath color”). This is a classical color of Japan named after the yamabuki (棣棠, “kerria japonica”) rose bush, with a hue between yellow and orange. #DragonBallCultureDaily #山吹色 pic.twitter.com/JwBMefnskX