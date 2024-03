Dragon Ball Super 103 è la fine della saga post Super Hero: poi ci sarà pausa?

DB Web site confirmed: This is the final chapter of the Super Hero Epilogue Manga Arc in #DragonBallSuper . No chapter next month, likely more of a tribute to Toriyama. Its eerie timing considering this chapter was finished before Toriyama's passing went public, so it was going to…

Dragon Ball Official Website confirms that Ch103 will mark the conclusion of the "SUPER HERO" Arc in the manga.

Next chapter, a new arc!



However, it does not anywhere specify that next month will be a break. Wait for the official chapter to drop to find out.#dbspoilers… pic.twitter.com/SQj9YtXC4e