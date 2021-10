Dragon Ball Super 77: le contrastanti reazioni della community al passato di Bardack

BRO BLESS THE LATEST CHAPTER.



WE GOT MORE STORY FOR BARDOCK & THE HOODED STYLE LOOKS CLEAN AF😭👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/K1DFwdksOv — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 20, 2021

I LOVED this #DragonBallSuper chapter. What people fail to realise is Bardock electing to spare THREE people because he was reminded of his wife & son doesn't make him soft. It actually gives him more complexity than the OG Bardock. Saiyans are more fascinating with depth. pic.twitter.com/R5Ldazi5Hn — The Erased Chronicles & Heart of Adventurers (@HeartofErased) October 20, 2021

THIS is what Goku inherited from his Father.. Bardock Doesn’t Understand what he’s doing because his compassion/kindness is INSTINCTUAL NOT idealistic. pic.twitter.com/3YV3NpSEOG — Jordan Lee (@JordanLDurham) October 20, 2021

Take a good look at Goku before hitting his head. He’s practically Bardock junior. Just because he inherited instinctual compassion from his father does not mean he was guaranteed to end up “good” Bardock wasn’t even completely good.. he just had an instinctual need he acted on. pic.twitter.com/DVhuX9R2Rx — Jordan Lee (@JordanLDurham) October 17, 2021