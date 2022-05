Dragon Ball Super 84: Vegeta può diventare ancora più forte?

Bro. I'm already proven right.



What do you want from Toyo? To come out and do an interview to say the wish was granted?



Are you too childish to understand what happened in this page?



Fact: Namekians' ears are superb. So it's not like Monaito didn't hear them talking. https://t.co/JFkXhpPKCB pic.twitter.com/ZPFvFAkXb4