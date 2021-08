Dragon Ball Super, tutti gli appuntati di agosto: dal capitolo 75 al Jump Victory Carnival

DB stuff in august:



-> Vol. 16 - 4th Aug

-> Saikyo Jump & Heroes New CH - 4th Aug

-> SDBH New EP - Date TBA

-> DBS CH75 drafts - 11th Aug

-> V Jump info & stuff - 15/16th-18th Aug

-> DBS CH75 - 18th Aug

-> Jump Victory Carnival - 22nd Aug (dunno what to expect here). pic.twitter.com/H6plX8Axzj