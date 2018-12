Dragon Ball Super: Broly, approfondiamo la tecnologia mostrata nella pellicola

More fun from the Saikyo Jump DBS Saikyo Book: those "Scout-Scopes" (スカウトスコープ) on the right there are what the Saiyans used before scouters. They're telescope-shaped, bulkier than a scouter, and non-wearable. You have to hold them up to your eye like some kind of moron. pic.twitter.com/it9pAr65Uv