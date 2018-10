Dragon Ball Super: Broly, il director Nagamine ha annullato la partecipazione al NYCC

Heads-up, #NYCC! Due to unforeseen circumstances, #DBSuper: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will sadly not be attending the panel. 💔



Two other movie staff members will be joining us from Japan instead: Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida! 🙌 NYCC info: https://t.co/M7jizaTbLv pic.twitter.com/kz8EzcHb1s