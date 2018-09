Dragon Ball Super: Broly, l'ipotesi del ritorno di Gogeta sembra dividere i fan!

If Gogeta is in Dragon Ball Super Broly that will be the most bullshit boring by the book nostalgic bait crap. Ugh. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) 29 agosto 2018

>Freeza comes back with a new form

>17 comes back

>vegito comes back and goes blue in 5 seconds

> basically evil goku arc

> vegeta uses final explosion again

Etc etc



But yes, continue to bitch and moan telling me that gogeta is the point that super is complete fan service — 🌸Joshua Toua🌸 (@_Ignant) 29 agosto 2018

Imagine if Gogeta appears in Super movie... and still loses to Broly 👀 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) 29 agosto 2018

$10 that Gogeta won't be able to defeat Broly before defusing — Creeperman129 (@creeperman129) 29 agosto 2018